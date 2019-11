Eodender on September 14, 2019

I have visited this eclectic dispensary several times and have over half of my stickers on their loyalty card. However, the way the ”doorman” spoke to me today left me feeling like some type of convicted felon on trash detail. I have too many options to buy cannabis in this great state to have someone bellow at me to get his jollies off. Needless to say, this place has lost a customer. But please, feel free to stop by and experience it for yourself.