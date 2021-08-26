Shop all dispensaries in Vallejo, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Vallejo, CA for medical use and recreational use.
- Yes, there are recreational and medical dispensaries in Vallejo, CA.
- There are 15 recreational dispensaries in Vallejo according to Leafly.com.
- There are 14 medical dispensaries in Vallejo according to Leafly.com.
- Only adults age 21 or over with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card may enter a dispensary in Vallejo.
- No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to enter a dispensary in Vallejo since recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and over. A medical marijuana card is only required if you wish to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Vallejo.
- No, you cannot smoke weed on the waterfront in Vallejo. The only place you can legally smoke in Vallejo is in a private residence out of public view.