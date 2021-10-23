Welcome to CanaMariana's, a Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI) Cannabis Retail and Grow facility. At CanaMariana's, we offer a wide variety of Cannabis and Hemp products with our Cannabis flower product sourced from various licensed local island growers as well as from our own onsite boutique grow. While the industry is still in its infancy here on island, the quantity and variety is sure to continue to scale up to meet the wide ranging needs of all you wonderful cannabis consumers. At CanaMarianas, its all about knowledge and the overall shopping experience. So hopefully when you leave CanaMarianas, you feel just a little bit more En-Hightened..