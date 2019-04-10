I would give no stars, over priced. bad looking flower. bad looking products all together save your time go down the street somewhere else,

Dispensary said:

Thank you for your review! We apologize that you had a bad experience in our store. We would love to have you back in to talk with the owner to go over your concerns. Knowing more information about your visit, such as who was working and the day you visited, helps us to better each patient's experience. Please feel free to call us at (405)252-7499 if you cannot make it in or have any other concerns. Thank you!