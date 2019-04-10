Whatsername626
4.4
10 reviews
My favorite dispensary to get edibles!
Thank so much for your review! We hope to be getting some more new edibles in soon for even more variety!
Loved visiting with Marisa a bright bud tender and fun to be with. Location is a little difficult if you're not familiar with location. Overall one of the best stores I've seen around here.
Thank you for your review! We are working on a banner for the street since our Landlord's LED sign does not function. Keep an eye out for more signage coming soon! (:
I would give no stars, over priced. bad looking flower. bad looking products all together save your time go down the street somewhere else,
Thank you for your review! We apologize that you had a bad experience in our store. We would love to have you back in to talk with the owner to go over your concerns. Knowing more information about your visit, such as who was working and the day you visited, helps us to better each patient's experience. Please feel free to call us at (405)252-7499 if you cannot make it in or have any other concerns. Thank you!
flower was ok, little pricey for the quality that they are offering.
Thank you for your review! We apologize that you found the flower of a lower quality than you wanted. We will soon be getting another newly cured batch that might be just what you are looking for!
Confusing because it’s called Best Buds but store sign says Canna Help.
We are sorry for the inconvenience! We have been a CBD store called Cann-Help Wellness in this location for over a year now. With the dispensary opening more recently, we now have two stores in one, so we are working our best getting the dispensary logo associated with our CBD business. Thank you for your honest review (:
Amazing selection and fantastic prices!
Thank you so much, Brenton! Come see us again!
I love it
Thank you for the wonderful review! We were so happy to have you visit us!
Conveniently located close to where I work and shop! Friendly staff, great product!!
Thank you for the amazing review! We look forward to seeing you again!
the person working was super nice and helpful, she was very reasonable and helped me find exactly what I needed!
Thank you very much! Come back soon!
Customer service and knowledge of product is outstanding! They will listen to your needs and help find the best product for you.
Thank you! We appreciate your kind review and hope to see you in again soon! :)