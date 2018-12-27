Cryrste on March 16, 2019

I couldn’t resist & made yet another trip to check out today’s awesome sale lol. I am once again very satisfied with my visit. The building is easy to find with a very simple layout. They have a good selection with AMAZING prices. Seriously...this dispensary has the best deals, sales, & overall prices (you can even earn store credit)! I noticed they continue to improve their business (they’ve been doing some remodeling & I also saw their new fancy probably-super-expensive scales this last visit). They are knowledgeable enough of their products (most are tested & they have the results for you to verify). They’re not experts on it ALL but anything you want to know, they seem glad to help research if they’re not sure. They even helped me sign up for my medical mj card. These people make me feel like they really care. Their main goal seems to be customer satisfaction. All of the products have been great so far (pretty “high” quality edibles, lively clones, dense buds - big & small, great flavor, etc) & the service has been speedy. It’s a very quaint, relaxed, & happy atmosphere! So easy to shop here. They’ve earned my trust with my medicine.