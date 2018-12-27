Tpip61
Incredible selection of stanky weed!! Beautiful store, fun budtender. Well done guys! :)
Thank you @Tpip61! We look forward to seeing you again!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Incredible selection of stanky weed!! Beautiful store, fun budtender. Well done guys! :)
Thank you @Tpip61! We look forward to seeing you again!
Didnt go to the actual location I'm located in ft myers, fl and got one of your vape products. Was a little skeptical, but extremely satisfied with my zkittlez flavor and also my GSC flavor. Keep up the good work guys!
Thank you @Stonersully13! 😊
Love the place. Very good helpful service. Wonderful selection.
Thank you!
Wonderful and helpful people. I highly recommend them.
Thank you! @SlightlyChazy81884 😁
I couldn’t resist & made yet another trip to check out today’s awesome sale lol. I am once again very satisfied with my visit. The building is easy to find with a very simple layout. They have a good selection with AMAZING prices. Seriously...this dispensary has the best deals, sales, & overall prices (you can even earn store credit)! I noticed they continue to improve their business (they’ve been doing some remodeling & I also saw their new fancy probably-super-expensive scales this last visit). They are knowledgeable enough of their products (most are tested & they have the results for you to verify). They’re not experts on it ALL but anything you want to know, they seem glad to help research if they’re not sure. They even helped me sign up for my medical mj card. These people make me feel like they really care. Their main goal seems to be customer satisfaction. All of the products have been great so far (pretty “high” quality edibles, lively clones, dense buds - big & small, great flavor, etc) & the service has been speedy. It’s a very quaint, relaxed, & happy atmosphere! So easy to shop here. They’ve earned my trust with my medicine.
Thank you @Cryrste for all the kind words. Look forward to seeing you! Happy medicating!
Been there a few times and owners are great help on the whole process of the card itself. It’s small but they’re still growing. Very clean good atmosphere. Only been there one time while another customer was there but felt like a typical store but just buying cannabis instead of gas. Lol Stop by and check them out. They’re good people.
Thank you @Eddie929! We look forward to seeing you again!
Great place.
Thank you!! @GavinMcconnell
Awesome management team and very helpful! I will definitely go back!
Thank you @Soonersguy !! We hope to see you soon!
Quality products at a reasonable price. The staff is knowledgeable about products and were very attentive and friendly. I was not disappointed in the selection of flower and edibles and look forward to seeing what new products will hit their shelves in the future. I look forward to my next visit. ✌️
Thank you @MedicMomma! We look forward to seeing you next time too! Happy medicating!
Charging per gram prices for an 1/8 & only $5 off that for a 1/4, wow. $375 for an ounce 😂
Thank you @spinnel for bringing that to our attention. We will have to reevaluate our point of sale prices. I hope you visit again ,and have a better experience.