Atmosphere is great because of the people. Always willing to answer questions, a bit of humour and good times. Vibe matters. Products are great. Fave so far is their top shelf and Zombie Crck Hash!!!
Much appreciated I recommend to all!!!!
I shop here about once a week. It's a pleasure to meet the staff and browse through their products. They are able to answer my questions and do so without talking down to me. My favorite products are edible gummies, since I have COPD and smoking is more trouble than it's worth. Stop in and say hi!
