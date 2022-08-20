Canna Company - Deming
About this dispensary
Canna Company - Deming
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 10
115 N Silver Ave, Deming, NM
License 20220085001
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreational
In Store Hours (MT)
monday
10am-7pm
tuesday
10am-7pm
wednesday
10am-7pm
thursday
10am-7pm
friday
10am-7pm
saturday
10am-7pm
sunday
10am-5pm
Photos of Canna Company - Deming
5 Reviews of Canna Company - Deming
a........7
a week ago
most information, they actually know what they are selling you in ways regular people can understand, best quality product
z........4
August 11, 2022
Atmosphere is great because of the people. Always willing to answer questions, a bit of humour and good times. Vibe matters. Products are great. Fave so far is their top shelf and Zombie Crck Hash!!! Much appreciated I recommend to all!!!!
6........v
August 5, 2022
The staff was very friendly and knowledgeable. The shop is really easy to find. If your traveling through or in the Deming Area you need to hit up these guys, you won’t regret it.
J........5
July 10, 2022
This is the best dispos in town by far. Very welcoming atmosphere. And Strains are out this world good. My favorite is skunk kush I call it skunkle berry kush