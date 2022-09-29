Canna Company - Silver City
Canna Company - Silver City
909 N Hudson St, Silver City, NM
ATMstorefrontveteran discountmedicalrecreational
In Store Hours (MT)
monday
10am-7pm
tuesday
10am-7pm
wednesday
10am-7pm
thursday
10am-7pm
friday
10am-7pm
saturday
10am-7pm
sunday
10am-5pm
d........3
September 18, 2022
I met Keisha and Austin. Nicest people and gave me a very warm and super friendly greeting. Definitely THE place. 1st time visit. Nic
m........z
August 25, 2022
The store is beautiful. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable.