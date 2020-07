· 20% OFF FIRST TIME PATIENTS · 10% OFF FOR VETERANS · ALL PRICES ARE TAX INCLUDED · GRAND OPENING COMING SOON · LARGEST DISPENSARY IN BROKEN ARROW Here at Canna Land, we take pride in providing exceptional service to all of our customers, from beginners to cannaseurs. Our highly knowledgeable staff will guide you through your experience and assist you with choosing the most optimal products suited for you. Our mission is to provide the finest quality selections not just in Broken Arrow, but in all of Oklahoma. With our extensive and diverse menu and an unparalleled customer experience, your satisfaction is guaranteed.