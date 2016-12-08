rardoz
Great cannabis shop!
Been coming here since the day you opened. Always always great, friendly, helpful staff. I never go anywhere else.
Great product, knowledgable staff.
As long as I can get my Gorilla Cookies from them, I am happy.
Great selection and informative & approachable budtenders
Thank you! We appreciate your feedback and look forward to your next visit!
A great selection and approachable staff, I've been going here regularly over the last two years. Enjoy the location and ample parking, the budtenders are chill and accommodating. Check out the deals, goes well long.
Thank you for your feedback and for taking the time to review our store. We appreciate your loyalty and continued business! Big thank you!
Super friendly and knowledgeable staff.
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience! We appreciate your feedback and look forward to your return!
Great staff! Sweet prices! A pretty darn good inventory also!
Thank you for the great feedback! We are excited to hear you had such a great experience and look forward to your next visit! Thank you for shopping at Canna West Seattle!
Wow. Awesome location, super helpful & knowledgable staff, plus a fantastic selection of products - loved it!
Thank you for your feedback! We are delighted to hear you had such a wonderful experience and look forward to your next visit!
I ordered a pick-up here on Leafly. This is only my second time being in a dispensary but I really liked the atmosphere here. It's in an old craftsman house right off of California Ave. A far cry from the dark, scary, windowless shops you see. I ordered online so I wouldn't look like a total n00b in store. Everything was clean and modern without being too over the top. The prices were a little higher than some other spots but it's a woman owned business and they had both strains I wanted to try (high CBD) in preroll, so I went for it. Would definitely go back again and would recommend.
Thank you so much for your great feedback! We genuinely appreciate your support and are thrilled that you enjoyed your experience. Thank you for sharing :)