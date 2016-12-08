hambosammich on May 17, 2019

I ordered a pick-up here on Leafly. This is only my second time being in a dispensary but I really liked the atmosphere here. It's in an old craftsman house right off of California Ave. A far cry from the dark, scary, windowless shops you see. I ordered online so I wouldn't look like a total n00b in store. Everything was clean and modern without being too over the top. The prices were a little higher than some other spots but it's a woman owned business and they had both strains I wanted to try (high CBD) in preroll, so I went for it. Would definitely go back again and would recommend.