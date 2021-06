Hey, my visits to your store are always like Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure. I come in and my day instantly gets Brighter. The weed plant thrives on light and people thrive on attention and that's what you get when you walk into this store. The sales staff are truly here to please and are very knowledgeable about the products that they sell . So stop 🛑 on by they will find a way to get you High I promise you that!!!???!!!