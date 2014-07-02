TinaSativa
3.9
10 reviews
Bad location, bad weed, okay staff, but not happy
I walked in looking for a specific product, a beverage containing 5mg of thc or less and 5mg of cbd or more. Unfortunately, they did not have any products matching this description. The store was small and somewhat dimly lit, which gave me a dive bar vibe, and I didn't feel like sticking around. However they did offer veteran and senior discounts, and I applaud them for this.
Amazing
I love Cannabis City. Great people, great selection, easy to find location and good parking.
Update to my review directly below: After submitting this review and contacting the shop via their website, well things are a little better. The person I spoke with admitted that things weren't handled correctly and also that the items that I originally wanted were indeed in stock. I'm still unsure if this is an isolated incident. My hope is that the worker has been retrained. I was given a discount for me to try them again and I had a better experience this past time. The only thing preventing me from giving a better review is that they are not knowledgeable on their inventory. That goes for product info and what they physically have in stock. Once the online menu/ordering is fixed and some better staff is in place, well I will update again.
Drove by this building and HAD to stop cuz it looked so cool with the shiny muli colored siding! Was suprised to find the inside was just as awesome, with a fun atmosphere/lay out and great music! The staff was also really friendly and knew their MJ facts. Prices were comparible to other dispensaries in the area ive been to. Definetly will go back!
While in keeping with the surrounding area the exterior isn't anything remarkable the layout of the store itself and its product is fabulous. Where CC really shines is with its staff who are both very knowledgeable and quite friendly without it feeling forced at all
What's up with your menu? What your not posting what flower you have in inventory? Some of us are poor and want to see what is good before we make that bus trip to pick up some flower. Please fix your menu thank you:)
Sorry for this inconvenience! We are currently transferring our menu to another online platform and while we were working on this it looks like our Leafly menu disappeared, Yikes! We will get this fixed immediately. Thank you for reaching out to us. While I jump on here and fix the menu feel free to call the store if you are looking for anything specific; whether it is a strain, vendor or price range you seek we are more than willing to help our customers out in any way we can.
I came into the shop the other day and was not impressed. A very small store, the quality wasn't all that high (pun intended) and the butender were not knowledge in there own products. Not the worst but don't think I will be back.
I am sorry that your first impression of Cannabis City was less than amazing. We do have a smaller location compared to other stores; however, our recent remodel has opened up our sales floor and increased our display and storage space for lots of products. We have 3 different cases of flower including high THC, indoor grown, outdoor grown and CBD strains with a variety of CBD:THC ratios. Along with our store layout change we have hired some new Cannabis City team members so the uneducated budtender may have just been one of our "green" employees who is working on learning the ins and outs of all the products available. We would love to invite you back in and give Cannabis City another look :-)
Friendly staff, accepts debit cards and some of the best prices in the area. The remodel looks good - looking like a dispensary now rather than my buddies basement who won't sell me less than an eighth and makes me wait 25 minutes before I leave so the "spot doesn't look hot" (that being said, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the decor of my buddies basement and I love Seattle now) Would 100 percent come back to shop with Cannabis City.