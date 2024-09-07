About this dispensary
Cannabis Depot
The Cannabis Depot, located in Watertown, NY, offers a wide selection of premium craft cannabis products, including vapes, flower, and edibles. Our knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing expert advice and ensuring you find the perfect products to suit your needs. Visit us for quality, safety, and exceptional service.
23171 Murrock Circle, Watertown, NY
License OCM-RETL: 24-000024
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
