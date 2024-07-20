At Underground420 we are committed to only offering the highest quality, indoor grown THCA hemp products mother nature has to offer! All traceable back to the seed! We have every batch of all our products tested through a third-party laboratory to ensure we are always providing the superior quality products our customers expect. Our mission is more than just a statement, nothing is more important to us than your overall health and well being. We strive to only bring you the purest organic healing remedies that will improve your quality of life.