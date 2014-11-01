SuperXNovaX on August 24, 2019

Okay. So I’m started with details and I’ll work my way into the meat and potatoes. They almost always have Bic©️ Lighters with the Cannabis & Glass™️ Logo for 50 cents. You’ll NOT find them ANYWHERE for that price! I refer to it as their signature dish. You know what else I appreciate?They price the goodies at a fair and reasonable rate. Another plus, Rarely will the line be slow. Every register at that counter is occupied. Prime real estate isn’t going to waste. The Budtenders are knowledged in the trade. If by chance a customer needs extra assistance, Budtenders don’t hesitate to confirm with a co-worker. Now, here goes what we all been waiting for. 😛 The Mouth Watering Menu 👅 💦 Flower for the need to relax. Flower for invigorating needs. Want to indulge to some music or a favorite movie? Well , they got that too. It’s nice to have some dessert 🧁 handy. Chocolate, caramel,coconut,sours,salty,sweet,sweet,sweet.. savory. Ahhh your gonna need a bigger bag! Stay in the loop & Sign up for their loyalty program. Don’t forget your State Issued Drivers License or ID. Chow 👋🏻