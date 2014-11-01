Nicolemmay
It’s a good shop with a great variety and good prices. The daily deals are always worth looking into. I just wish there was a recycling program set up :)
4.7
10 reviews
Every time I have visited this store the employees are so immensely nice, patient, and helpful. I appreciate how they genuinely want to help you make the right choice and don't rush you at all or try to sell you bad stuff. I always leave with a smile on my face and am rarely disappointed with the products they provide! Great store! They habe definitely earned a loyal customer here!
Bud tender said "having a great day slinging dope to people, I love selling drugs" ,also " I'm the best drug dealer in town", " I can just right indica on the bag your bi-polar girlfriend will never know the difference" I asked if he was serious and he was. My main problem is the menu they are always out of the strains they have on there menu and when you tell them it's still up 3 days later and they are still out. They never update there menu in person or online supper disappointing. Use to be my favorite shop.
I thoroughly enjoy and am relieved after every visit to the new Cannabis and glass location. The line can sometimes be long with happy returning customers, but always goes by fast. This in my opinion keeps it simple and anxiety free for those who don’t like walking in and immediately getting confused. The staff is always friendly and polite and never stuck up or rude. Every bud-tender is very knowledgeable with the products and is there to help you get the best. Iv gotten help from a girl when I didn’t know exactly what to get and she helped me get an eight a lighter and a joint, which is what I wanted! They also just hands down have the best weed!
Okay. So I’m started with details and I’ll work my way into the meat and potatoes. They almost always have Bic©️ Lighters with the Cannabis & Glass™️ Logo for 50 cents. You’ll NOT find them ANYWHERE for that price! I refer to it as their signature dish. You know what else I appreciate?They price the goodies at a fair and reasonable rate. Another plus, Rarely will the line be slow. Every register at that counter is occupied. Prime real estate isn’t going to waste. The Budtenders are knowledged in the trade. If by chance a customer needs extra assistance, Budtenders don’t hesitate to confirm with a co-worker. Now, here goes what we all been waiting for. 😛 The Mouth Watering Menu 👅 💦 Flower for the need to relax. Flower for invigorating needs. Want to indulge to some music or a favorite movie? Well , they got that too. It’s nice to have some dessert 🧁 handy. Chocolate, caramel,coconut,sours,salty,sweet,sweet,sweet.. savory. Ahhh your gonna need a bigger bag! Stay in the loop & Sign up for their loyalty program. Don’t forget your State Issued Drivers License or ID. Chow 👋🏻
Go here all the time. Deals are up and down but good flower for decent price and edibles are always fair. Awesome knowledgeable bud tenders.
First time going here was pretty trash! Prices listed on Leafly were much lower than actual prices in store. On top of that the oil cartridge I bought was leaking right out of the package and didn't even work at all.
What's funny is I used to like this place but it has gone downhill fast. The joints and kief I bought were not even CLOSE to what their numbers showed. I smoked 2 bowls back to back and nothing. They're selling horrible weed in their joint packs now so beware of those and definitely buy your kief elsewhere! The budtender wasn't very good either.
We come in pretty frequently and deal with the same people every time almost and they always remember what we got last time, find out how we liked it, as well as give their own comments on ones they’ve tried. It really feels like they know what I’m looking for.
I liked the price and friendly service.