Follow
Cannabis and Glass - Spokane
509-309-6974
100mg Edibles as low as $10!
Best Priced Edibles in the state! 100mg edibles as low as $10!
New C&G Loyalty & Discounts
All loyalty customers will receive 10% off smokable products (flowers and oils) on all transactions tagged with our loyalty system. Loyalty members will receive tailors deals, discounts, and promotions based on their purchase history. Other discounts on top of the loyalty discounts will be available for transactions over $150/$200, industry discounts, and online reviews. Sign up and save today!