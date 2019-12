Jamiers on February 12, 2019

These ladies have their shit together, make fantastic product recommendations, and there are great sales all the time. The cannabis nation extracts and pre-rolls are a good price and product too. Plus, they have a really wide variety for being a smaller location. My very favorite thing about this store is that unlike other dispensaries in town, if the ATM runs out or something else happens they can actually fix it within like five minutes. They really do have their shit together. So, if you want a reliable spot to stop on your way down the mountain, are you live in the area this is it.