Cannabis Worx
Welcome to the premier medical marijuana dispensary in Durant located at 3801 W Main St, right across from the WalMart and next to the Sonic. All prices include tax, no surprises, no math, no pennies. Big changes are coming! New owners, new name, a drive through, more exciting news than you could read here. Come in today and find out what we have planned for the future.
3801 W Main St, Durant, OK
License DAAA-UO4M-8PLO
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
L........4
June 24, 2023
Getting things turned around for sure!
r........3
June 22, 2022
Dope place!
k........r
January 3, 2022
Love this Dispensary!!!!! Best deals in Durant!
d........l
February 4, 2021
The people are amazing, and willing to help you get the product that meets your needs.