Pineapplehash on April 23, 2019

Let me just say that I've spent thounsands of dollars at this store and the staff could not be less helpful, every single time. I called this morning when my Airopro vape pen stopped working to ask about the exchance policy, since the pen was purchased there. I was informed via phone to bring in the original receipt, case with charger and they could replace it, no issues. When I go to the store after work to exchange the pen, the clerk grabbed a new pen off the shelf and started the exchange. He then said he had to check and call his Manager (but not to worry, they would still exchange it). He then comes back and said they would exhange it up to 6 months and that I needed to contact AiroPro directly. Had they informed me when I called before hand, I would have been a lot more impressed with their customer service. I have had problems here with staff not honoring the weekend specials that they offer, and when I called about it shortly after... the woman that made the error pretty much told me to go fly a kite. I will not be returning here as a customer, do yourself a favor and check out Kushmans or Fweedom, not much futher away. Both have better selections with more affordable prices and staff that are actually plesant to interact with that are knowledgeable about cannabis and their products.