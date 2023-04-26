DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Cannabist - Boston (Adult Use)
Boston, MA
3.1(7 reviews)
s........6
April 26, 2023
Verified Shopper
This thing won't let me give one star for service. They lied to my friend saying they didn't have something left when I know there was a lot left 5 mins after I left. I think I might have to talk to someone I know over there. People get too cocky these days I'm done with it all. There weed use to be good now it's dry and so small. I want one star for service. The guy at the desk thinks he got a lot of power or something. Relax man u work at a weed store be happy go out back and smoke
n........8
May 23, 2023
Budtender was un genuine after I asked for an eight off the menu that only appealed to me then asked if I'd like a similar one with a different cross strain for the same price. Said no thank you and was disappointed with a lack of professionalism when treated with sarcasm. Never returning to this dispensary. Horrible experience.
t........1
August 26, 2023
BE WARNED: you cannot buy prerolls at this location. I was attending a concert nearby and figured I could get some before the show. I was told the city of Boston does not want people consuming openly in the Seaport business district. I was also told this is an anti-homeless practice. Just gross. Other than that, this was one of the most unwelcoming dispensary experiences of my life. The ID checker outside was rude when I asked if they scanned licenses. The layout was crowded, confusing and anxiety inducing. I asked about preroll options and was told the above, and that there was a $35 minimum. My budtender however, somewhat helpful and refreshingly honest about their practices. I bought a .3 gram cart for around $45 :(. I’d never come here again or any of the other locations. This place is not for the average working customer. It is cold, corporate and off-putting. And if this area’s so filthy rich and there’s a $35 minimum, why is the menu made of computer paper?
a........1
February 22, 2023
Triple chocolate cookie live rosin was great. Coming from VT where concentrates are capped at 60% it was nice to get some dank. Nice atmosphere and budtender was kind and I didn’t feel rushed.
m........3
October 9, 2022
Great first visit! Definitely recommend!
G........s
January 3, 2024
I been medical patient since their first day . I’ve met some really cool people and nice managers in the past . Something has changed . The prices are super high n confusing ? Bud that’s 20%(really low thc) is going for same price as THEIR TOP OF LINE BUD 33 %thc? How - someone’s price gouging it was much fairer a couple years ago . The non med bud store down street has oz for $125 and it’s closer ? So why go to patriot care downtown
b........m
December 16, 2022
Loved my visit! dispensers were kind and patient and knowledgeable. good atmosphere to be around.