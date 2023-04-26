BE WARNED: you cannot buy prerolls at this location. I was attending a concert nearby and figured I could get some before the show. I was told the city of Boston does not want people consuming openly in the Seaport business district. I was also told this is an anti-homeless practice. Just gross. Other than that, this was one of the most unwelcoming dispensary experiences of my life. The ID checker outside was rude when I asked if they scanned licenses. The layout was crowded, confusing and anxiety inducing. I asked about preroll options and was told the above, and that there was a $35 minimum. My budtender however, somewhat helpful and refreshingly honest about their practices. I bought a .3 gram cart for around $45 :(. I’d never come here again or any of the other locations. This place is not for the average working customer. It is cold, corporate and off-putting. And if this area’s so filthy rich and there’s a $35 minimum, why is the menu made of computer paper?