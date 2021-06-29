Find cannabis dispensaries in Boston, MA
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
In Boston, it's legal for adults age 21 or over to buy recreational weed.
According to reviewers on Leafly, the best dispensaries in Boston are
- Seed
- Mission
- Berkshire Roots
- Happy Valley
- Only adults age 21 or over with a valid form of identification card are allowed to buy recreational marijuana in Boston. Adults age 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state are allowed to purchase from medical dispensaries.
- In Boston, the only place you can legally consume marijuana is in a private residence. It is illegal to consume weed on any public land.
- In Boston, medical patients are allowed to purchase a 60-day supply of cannabis. The exact amount allowed is set by their primary doctor. Recreational consumers can only have one ounce in their possession and 10 ounces at home.
- The only legal place to buy cannabis in Boston is at a licensed marijuana dispensary.
- Yes, out of state visitors can buy weed from recreational dispensaries in Boston as long as they are 21 years old or older and have a valid form of identification, such as a driver's license.
- Yes, visitors from out of state can buy weed from recreational dispensaries in Boston as long as they are 21 years old or over with a valid form of identification.
- In Boston, adults may possess up to one ounce on their person and 10 ounces at home
- The only place to find legal recreational weed in Boston is at a recreational marijuana dispensary.
- Medical marijuana cards are not required to purchase weed in Boston, although patients 18 years old or older can still apply for them.
- In order to buy medical marijuana in Boston, you must first obtain a medical marijuana card issued by the state. Once you have that, you can buy weed from any medical marijuana dispensary in the state.
To get a medical marijuana card in Boston, you’ll need to check whether you meet any of the qualifying medical conditions that are required to get a card. Next, find a marijuana doctor in Boston who is registered with the state Medical Use of Marijuana Program to visit. During your visit, ask your doctor if medical marijuana is a suitable treatment option for you. If you do qualify for a card, your provider will give you a PIN number. Use this number to register for your card online through the Massachusetts Medical Use of Marijuana Program website. There are no fees to enroll.
- In Boston, you can purchase up to one ounce of recreational cannabis per day and five grams of concentrate. For medical marijuana patients, the amount varies and is limited to a 60-day supply, with amounts determined by your marijuana doctor.