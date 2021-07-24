so much better than curasneeze, no lines at all,your not standing outside in the heat. beautiful inside HUGE selection of bud and the prices are 100% better than the leading dispenseries.So much closer for me anyway.
My favorite part was how inviting everyone was, even when I was greeted at check in. The vibe in the dispensary was very chill. Gaeton was awesome, service was bar none, and everything on the menu was delicious. Location was excellent as well.
I love the visit from when I walked in the door they were very pleasant. It was my first time there they were very clear and concise. Bobby very informative and helpful and they might experience great.