Snookemz on September 7, 2019

I really like this location. I've only been to this one and the one on expressway and they couldn't be more different. That's super weird to be because, as a chain or franchise (not sure which applies here), you expect a certain level of branding and brand identity, but thats just not there. It's not bad, it's just a little weird. The products I've bought have been really nice. I usually buy carts and theirs have only gotten better and stronger as time goes by. I've seen them remove carts completely that weren't quite up to their standards for whatever reason. I've also bought several prerolls and some flower. I don't have complaints about the value and quality. I've had much worse and harsher carts that cost twice as much so it would take something serious for me to buy carts anywhere else. They also have some nice discounts and weekly flower deals. The most recent was AK-47 for $6/gram. It was really nice too. Very smooth, a gradual gentle high. The staff at both locations were very nice. They were casual and friendly, they answer questions really thoroughly and without sounding superior or snobby and their marijuana knowledge. This is my regular shop and I'm really happy with the products and service.