420Mouse1976
memea and Dustin are the bomb
4.2
10 reviews
Mamie and Dustin was very polite and answered all the questions I have and told me a lot more but the bud
Everything was explained in detailed with what I was getting
This store has amazing potential, I absolutely loved the service when I came in today. Found super friendly people that made me feel welcome. Although this store may have great prices, you may get what you pay for. I'm not sure if I may have just had a bad batch of Blue Dream or what, but it didn't have much flavor profile to it and it didn't burn well. Felt like the curing process could've been improved. Despite the flower not being that great in my experience, the overall appearance of the dispensary seemed to have a lot of potential. I'm not deducting any stars for that because I'm not sure how long ago this store opened. Great Service, Nice Atmosphere, Below-Par Cannabis.
Come check these guys out. Their later hours definitely a convence.
I very much enjoyed the atmosphere and the perks for the first time customers. I'll definitely be coming back.
Friendly, but the staff had little to no knowledge of the product. Nor do they have testing for any of the products, but they tried to sell me on potency...
Very helpful and peaceful atmosphere.
I’ve only been here once and I will never go back. The budtender was stoned out of his mind and could barely listen to what I came in for. I was looking for a cartridge. He then proceeded to take the cartridge out of the package and make me try it because he knew that people were having problems with them. I was very uncomfortable with that. Who knows if that had been opened before and tried by someone else? Disgusting. Also, I signed up for their texts and I when I replied “STOP” to opt out, I got a response of “afafafafafafafafafafa” in the middle of the night, hours after I had responded to opt out. This is the most unprofessional business that I have ever dealt with.
great location by my work