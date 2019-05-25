edge08 on August 18, 2019

I’ve only been here once and I will never go back. The budtender was stoned out of his mind and could barely listen to what I came in for. I was looking for a cartridge. He then proceeded to take the cartridge out of the package and make me try it because he knew that people were having problems with them. I was very uncomfortable with that. Who knows if that had been opened before and tried by someone else? Disgusting. Also, I signed up for their texts and I when I replied “STOP” to opt out, I got a response of “afafafafafafafafafafa” in the middle of the night, hours after I had responded to opt out. This is the most unprofessional business that I have ever dealt with.