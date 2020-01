Hunto18 on January 23, 2020

I need a owner of cannabless to contact me. I've talked to one supposed owner already. steph told me that my red flag would be removed within two weeks.. it's been almost two months. for something I had NOTHING to do with. I'm tired of being denied at dispensaries and followed around like a thief. I am prepared to take legal action if need be. your store on nw expressway has my contact information.