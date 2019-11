C_Dub0 on June 28, 2019

Wet flower full of seeds aswell as hot dogwater distillate. That isnt labeled whatsoever on the terp ratio, distillate is basically water and nearly drips out of the syringe on its own. Once i brought it up, they said it was 50/50 distillate to terps... what?? Nobody mixes that much, if it actually had 50% it wpuld be unbearbly harsh. This stuff does cause a tingle in the throat with no cough, hardly any flavor and produced no effects. It definitely has less than 50% distillate in and is watered down with cheap artificial terps and possible some other cut such as mct oil or some other liquifier. When asking for a refund they deny and offer me 10%,😂 why would i want to come back after this? What a joke