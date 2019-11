Twamp22 on February 16, 2017

Cannablyss…. I am not really sure who came up with the name, but I can tell you exactly why that name was chosen. From the moment you step into the establishment, it is quite obvious that the two words (Cannabis and Blyss) were blended together for a specific reason. Whether you are a skilled Cannabis veteran or a new medical patient, I guarantee that you will have a joyful experience every visit. I have been a customer to many of Washington State’s recreational shops, they each bring a unique set of strengths to the market. Each shop has something that stands out, something that really shines. Cannablyss is the shop that stands out and shines beyond the reach of the other shops. The staff prides themselves in keeping up with the latest facts relating to Cannabis. Go ahead and question, voice your concerns and prepare to be amazed by the vast knowledge of the staff members. Irregardless of your reason for visiting the shop you will find exactly what you came in for. Each budtender takes time choosing their “staff picks”, this is a mixed variety of products which are hand-picked and updated daily. Whether it be the top shelf’s cream-of-the-crop products or the more reasonably priced lower shelf products, the staff has chosen these because they know you will not be disappointed. I hope by now you can see what makes Cannablyss such a positive retail experience. Let me go ahead and explain about the potentially negative aspects of the shop. First of all, if you are not from the Lake Stevens area, you will have to travel down some streets that you may have never been down before. The shop is not located on any major junctions, nor is it right off of any freeways or highways. The only other negative aspect that I can see is that the parking lot is not a massive area. If I had to guess I would say that there is only about 15 parking stalls. I have never seen the parking lot congested, but I also did not shop there for the April 20th holiday either. Overall I rate Cannablyss with five stars, it is the only shop for me and I know that it will be yours after your first visit! Thanks for the read, hope to see you there! Cheers!