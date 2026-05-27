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About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2026
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
4pm - 8pm
thursday
4pm - 9pm
friday
2pm - 10pm
saturday
12pm - 10pm
sunday
2pm - 8pm
monday
4pm - 8pm
tuesday
4pm - 8pm
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