10% OFF Veteran Discount
All active and retired military personal receive 10% entire purchase. All day, every day at Tokyo Starfish. Thank you for your contribution!
20% OFF ALL EDIBLES, Storewide - Thursdays Only
Valid only Thursdays. Cannot be combined with other discounts on the same item. Valid only at Tokyo Starfish 923 SE 3rd St. location.
15% OFF All Tokyo Starfish House Flower. Every Friday & Saturday, all locations
Applies to Tokyo Starfish house flower only; does not apply to outside vendor flower. Friday & Saturday only. Valid at all Tokyo Starfish Locations. Cannot be combined with other discounts on the same product.
10% OFF ALL FLOWER on TUESDAY. (not valid at Tokyo South)
Flower Only Tuesdays Only, All day 542 NW Arizona Ave & 923 SE 3rd St, Bend locations Only* (*NOT VALID AT TOKYO SOUTH). Cannot be combined with other discounts on the same product.