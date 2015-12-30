Dethkook on September 11, 2017

Not sure what happened to this place. Was good at the start of legalization, now the employees are surly. Prices don't make sense with all the great deals on quality Cannabis right down the street... at any nearby dispensary. Lots of immature seeds in the Jager; all the time. Takes two employees to do one transaction at one register. I would only go when I wanted to avoid the atm, but many other places accept debit now, so hadn't been back until yesterday, just to feel it out. Sad to say, won't return.