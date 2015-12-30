brianebenner
One of my favorite dispensaries in Salem. Always very friendly and helpful and excellent prices and quality!
4.2
10 reviews
Amazing staff!!! Knowledgeable and friendly.... Perfect location, easy to find and every time I walk in, I'm greeted with a smile!!! If you don't know what you're looking for....they welcome ALL questions with patience and a variety of options. I don't and won't EVER go anywhere other than #CannaMedicine!!
Super chill spot, if only cannabis clubs existed I would love to sit in here and smoke some bowls, jamming next to the fireplace
Not sure what happened to this place. Was good at the start of legalization, now the employees are surly. Prices don't make sense with all the great deals on quality Cannabis right down the street... at any nearby dispensary. Lots of immature seeds in the Jager; all the time. Takes two employees to do one transaction at one register. I would only go when I wanted to avoid the atm, but many other places accept debit now, so hadn't been back until yesterday, just to feel it out. Sad to say, won't return.
Today was my first and last visit as less than impressed. Small selection, slightly overpriced. I have my medical card and had a 20% off my purchase coupon but they refused to let me use the coupon because they consider not paying the tax, a discount! Not cool!
This place is full of good vibes. The staff is very friendly and helpful, and they've always got chill tunes playing. The Gorilla Glue pre-roll I picked up tasted delicious. It was a trip seeing a bar that I used to visit transformed into a retail cannabis store. I wish more bars would start selling weed instead!
Dark and dingy flea market type atmosphere. prices higher than most places in Salem with very little price breaks on quanity. The quality of the weed here is decent but not great. Menu is rarely accurate on their website and no menu on leafly. Customer service can be hit or miss, cerainly nothing to write home about. I live within walking distances and have only been here a few times, that should say something.
The shop has a good vintage, rustic vibe. Staff are laid-back, friendly and helpful with info and suggestions about the products. Happy with product quality. Would be nice if they put their menu on Leafly.
I wouldn't recommend this place unless you have some money to spend. Their gram joints are nowhere near a gram. And for about 7 bucks. I went one time and thought I had found my shop and purchased just a gram joint. I was happy that the price came out to 6 bucks with my military discount (thinking I had bought a gram j.) at TLC I get an actual gram .9 or higher for $6.50 I got to my apartment and went to pull this sucker out and it turned out to be like half the roll paper not filled with weed. They literally filled their "gram" joint half way and called it good. I will never return here or recommend this place to anyone!!
Dont let the outside appearance fool you, as the inside is welcoming and friendly. Consistent service and selection. Although selection is not as big as some stores, they have had more consistent availability of edibles than stores much bigger.