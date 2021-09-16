Find a Salem, OR dispensary near you
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Salem, Oregon.
- There are 26 dispensaries in Salem, Oregon.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Salem, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that a visit to the doctor and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.
- No, dispensaries in Salem, OR do not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards. However, since recreational marijuana is legal you do not need one in order to buy weed.
- In Salem, Oregon recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.
- The only legal place to buy weed in Salem, OR is at a marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from marijuana dispensaries in Salem by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.
- No, you do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Salem, Oregon.
- Yes, Salem dispensaries may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader.
According to dispensary reviews on Leafly.com, the best dispensaries in Salem, OR are
- THC Recreation Station - 1295 Oxford St.
- Homegrown Oregon - 2820 Liberty St. NE
- Truth Dispensary - 1735 Lancaster Dr. NE
- Oregon Bud Company - 3450 River Rd.
- LiveWell Dispensary - 1522 Broadway St.