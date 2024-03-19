About this dispensary
CannaVibes
WE ARE A MOTIVATOR FOR CULTURAL CHANGE Cannavibes was established with the aim of nurturing a warm and inclusive environment, where individuals can gather to appreciate the beauty of the cannabis plant and its numerous benefits. Our mission is to challenge and dismantle any social prejudices or scrutiny surrounding cannabis.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
1 Route 46 West, Elmwood Park, NJ
License RE000036
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
12pm - 7pm
tuesday
12pm - 7pm
wednesday
12pm - 7pm
thursday
12pm - 7pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Promotions at CannaVibes
Updates from CannaVibes
0 Reviews of CannaVibes
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.