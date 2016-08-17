Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Just dropped off some Buddies carts! Grab some before their gone!! Come check us out at this location next Thursday for a vendor day 3-6pm!
MRST0N3D
on April 27, 2018
This place was cool. Visited some friends from the area and enjoyed the flow. Nice spot to come visit.
gooddealguy
on September 22, 2017
this place has amazing staff! unfortunately their product quality and prices hinder them greatly. I would not shop again although I may visit staff when I leave 20/20
TheotherUncleG
on August 15, 2017
Excellent, knowlegable staff, many from the medical side, so they know their stuff. For example, did you know there is a strain that us useful for -- wait for it -- dieting! The daily specials are useful, and Seahawk blue Sundays discounts are a nice touch. And, had I known about them earlier., the 8 until 10 am wake and bake discount would have been used this very day.
OilQueen
on August 14, 2017
I have been there 3 times, they were my first three times in a cannabis shop, ever. I found all the budtenders helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly. They had a great selection of products for our needs. I recommend them highly, especially for new users who want a thorough introduction and good recommendations.
kitsunesa13
on August 9, 2017
Cannazone is the best in Bellingham. Quality, affordability, professional. 10/10 would recommend to anyone local or visiting.
Ashana2005
on August 4, 2017
I love this store!
They are always smiling an helping my husband an I.. we have been there almost everyday for a week 😁 I enjoy the points.. its something new an I love it I love the people their, theyre always so welcoming an I enjoy the times I stop in it's always a great visit..