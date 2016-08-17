TheotherUncleG on August 15, 2017

Excellent, knowlegable staff, many from the medical side, so they know their stuff. For example, did you know there is a strain that us useful for -- wait for it -- dieting! The daily specials are useful, and Seahawk blue Sundays discounts are a nice touch. And, had I known about them earlier., the 8 until 10 am wake and bake discount would have been used this very day.