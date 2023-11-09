Good Selection. Debit, cash or venmo which was a plus. WIll say their prices are a little more then say Humble Roots ($5 more a vape) but the people here are very friendly and they have a lot of help to point you in the right direction. Can order online. Recommend browsing online before going in if youre the type to get overwhelmed. That way you can see all the products they have in stock before making a purchase