Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Canterra (Delivery Only)
Canterra (Delivery Only)
dispensary
Recreational

Canterra (Delivery Only)

TonawandaNew York
466 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Canterra (Delivery Only)

At Canterra, our mission is to demystify the world of cannabis through transparency, education, and unwavering dedication to quality. We leverage the power of digital engagement to provide an enriching online experience with interactive content and lively dialogues. Our commitment extends beyond merely delivering high-grade cannabis; we endeavor to cultivate a thriving community through dynamic partnerships, diverse event sponsorships, and insightful blog content.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 13
Send a message
Call 7165445751
Visit website
License OCM-AUCR-TD-P23036
recreationaldelivery

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 4:30pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 7:30pm
wednesday
9am - 7:30pm
thursday
9am - 7:30pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

Photos of Canterra (Delivery Only)

Show all photos

4 Reviews of Canterra (Delivery Only)

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere