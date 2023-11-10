466 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Canterra (Delivery Only)
At Canterra, our mission is to demystify the world of cannabis through transparency, education, and unwavering dedication to quality. We leverage the power of digital engagement to provide an enriching online experience with interactive content and lively dialogues. Our commitment extends beyond merely delivering high-grade cannabis; we endeavor to cultivate a thriving community through dynamic partnerships, diverse event sponsorships, and insightful blog content.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 13
License OCM-AUCR-TD-P23036
recreationaldelivery
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 4:30pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 7:30pm
wednesday
9am - 7:30pm
thursday
9am - 7:30pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
Photos of Canterra (Delivery Only)
Show all photos