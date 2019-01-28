roo8915
First time was great second time was just ok and lots of seeds
Next time check out our top shelf!! We occasionally get growers selling us inconsistent flower. I will definitely take those seeds back since they bothered you. ;)
4.8
10 reviews
Very friendly and helpful staff. They addressed all our questions, didn't make us feel rushed or uncomfortable and helped with decisions on our medical needs. Went the extra mile while providing a very relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Will definitely be returning for our future needs. Highly recommend to anyone new or experienced with Medical marijuana.
Thank you so much!! You business is appreciated!! Our soul purpose here is to help people!
Great pre roll love mixer Tuesday definitely recommend this place.
Thank you!! Today is the day!!
Best Shop in town.
Thank you!!!
Great place to get your medicine. Friendly helpful, and great quality. One of my favorite places to shop.
Thank you!! We are here for you!
Very helpful and friendly
Thank you for coming in!!
Always great strains to pick from! And all bud tax is included in the price! Best prices in town!
Absolutely!! We try to stay on top of pricing & strive for the best quality!!
Very knowledgeable bud tenders . I've smoked a lot of there buds and all has been very high quality buds. Only bud I bought there that I didn't care for myself was cali OG , it's good get you buzzed just myself I like the 100% Indica or at least a 70 / 30 Indica dominant. Get your buzz on...... JJ
Thanks for your review!! Come check out our July 4th special!!
BOMB WEED, first off. Secondly, been loyally returning for 4 months. Each time I have visited the atmosphere, selection, and quality has grown and gotten better. If you visit as much as I need to, they get to know your face and name pretty fast lol. So customer service is A1 for sure, that includes the Owner/Operator. Definately recommend to anyone I know.
Darkside85... show your face!! LOL!!!! Thank you so much!! We appreciate your loyalty!
love, love, LOVE this location! Bomb flower, all the way around, really good prices, correctly taxing you 🙄 (yeah.. it happens.) but this place is great! AMAZING deals too, AND eco-friendly with their weed container recycling and their mesh bags! definitely deserve the 5/5! thanks guys!
Thank you so much!! We love the feedback from our valued customers!!!!