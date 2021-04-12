I have shopped at Captiva Healing several times now. While every dispensary that I visited as a medical marijuana patient in St Louis has been professional, the staff at Captiva Healing seemed much more knowledgeable about strains and THC/CBD combinations for effective pain management. The marijuana consultants also were older at the Crestwood location and spent more time in detailed discussion of patient needs, benefits, instructions than at the other three St Louis dispensaries that I've used. For older patients, who might be referred by a doctor, Captiva Healing might be a good place to talk with staff with whom we might feel more in common. As a friend mentioned to me, the staff member at Captiva Healingcreminded him more of speaking to a very knowledgeable pharmacist when he goes to his local pharmacy for a new prescription medication. He was impressed with the amount of patient education that the specialist provided.