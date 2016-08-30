xdroopa88 on August 16, 2018

I would NOT recommend this dispensary to anyone! The prices are by far the highest in CT they choose not to receive full grams of concentrates are always the last to receive an order. Today marks the 5th time i was told a product would be in and was not "allowed" to be sold to me while the dispensaries in the rest of the state have been selling the same product for days. AVOID CARING NATURE LIKE THE PLAGUE!! People give it a good review because they are only allowed to choose one dispensary per year to visit and they are just happy medicine is available however if you are looking for anything more this is not the place to be.