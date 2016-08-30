dereksr
I have been going to Caring Nature since the first day they opened. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. The prices are very competitive. Would definitely recommend going here.
4.4
10 reviews
this is the worst dispensary in ct, there selection is limited and they do not put all there products on there website so you can not pre order because you might get there and see something else you want instead.there is always a very long wait. i have been to 3 other dispensary in ct and everyone was better in every way. pick any other dispensary but this one and you will be happy, ct has a great program. trust me it is worth an extra few min ride to go somewhere else.
Been going for a month now and I really like it. Everything from AGL is top notch. Wasn't too happy with the ghost train haze from ct pharma or the natybrid from theraplant neither had taste. I am happy with AGL and curealeaf now both growers are amazing and both have great oil as well. Other then that I can say all the workers are very friendly and it's always a quick in and out so far.
Nothing but good things to say about this place! The staff is pleasant and the pharmacists are very friendly and helpful. I used to go to a different dispensary before this one opened and I'm glad I switched. The prices are good, they offer online ordering to make pickups easier and it's conveniently located right off rt 8.
The staff is incredibly nice as well as helpful. They are always happy to answer any questions. Excellent place!
I would NOT recommend this dispensary to anyone! The prices are by far the highest in CT they choose not to receive full grams of concentrates are always the last to receive an order. Today marks the 5th time i was told a product would be in and was not "allowed" to be sold to me while the dispensaries in the rest of the state have been selling the same product for days. AVOID CARING NATURE LIKE THE PLAGUE!! People give it a good review because they are only allowed to choose one dispensary per year to visit and they are just happy medicine is available however if you are looking for anything more this is not the place to be.
Best people that work there, great location!! Everyone that works there is wonderful , they really care about your personal needs and well being . Offer best advice and knowledgeable about everything! I even started giving my dog cbd and it works like magic ! I thank the pharmacists who told me about it and recommended it!!! I love Caring Nature , nobody else even compares to them in CT!!!
It is extremely convenient for me!
very helpful,great spot/location, friendly workers frim the time you walk in
first time - love it so far