kevinintacoma on May 3, 2017

A charming store in the small town of Carlton right on Highway 153, as one approaches Twisp and Winthrop from Wenatchee, or towards Chelan from Washington Pass / WA Highway 20. The shelf is stocked with amazing dankness from the west side of the mountains, and choice outdoor fruit of the cannabis plant from the east side. A hearty selection of glass and accessories, drinks, edibles, pre-rolls, hash, and BHO and CO2 oils at fair prices made my visit a fun one to Carlton Cannabis.