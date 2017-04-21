Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Kevin the owner truly loves helping people and making sure that are fully satisfied. This is the only shop serving the entire Methow Valley. Also only shop in Okanogan County viewable on the Leafly app.
coolcarl10
on May 27, 2017
Great place with amazing service and knowledge. Very friendly. A great place to stop into while passing through. Would recommend to everyone.
Fauno15
on May 25, 2017
Great store with a great selection and location! I had a good time talking to Kevin and bought some great bud!
kevinintacoma
on May 3, 2017
A charming store in the small town of Carlton right on Highway 153, as one approaches Twisp and Winthrop from Wenatchee, or towards Chelan from Washington Pass / WA Highway 20. The shelf is stocked with amazing dankness from the west side of the mountains, and choice outdoor fruit of the cannabis plant from the east side. A hearty selection of glass and accessories, drinks, edibles, pre-rolls, hash, and BHO and CO2 oils at fair prices made my visit a fun one to Carlton Cannabis.
Tonyboy1014
on May 2, 2017
First time stopping by on there 11th day shop was easy to find great strains at great prices tasty buds I tried the purple diesel sun grown 💯💯 also Girl Scout cookies thin mints fire 🔥 🔥 good buds very Stoney 👍👍