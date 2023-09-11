Introduction Dedicated to providing Alaska's premier cannabis experience. Come in and sample our hand grown, hand watered and hand trimmed boutique heirloom strains grown in living soil. Featuring deli style flower service along with the highest quality extracts and concentrates made exclusively from our plants. About us Catalyst Cannabis Co. is an Anchorage Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Catalyst Cannabis Co. leads the Alaskan cannabis charge with a community-minded foundation. Each Catalyst staff member proudly welcomes guests from Anchorage and beyond to discover Alaska’s finest marijuana experiences at their retail store. The Catalyst Cannabis Co. dispensary team invites its community to cultivate change, explore hand-crafted marijuana products and enhance its education with a clear, empowered understanding of cannabis’ potential. History: Every person at Catalyst Cannabis Co. believes in cannabis as so much more than a plant. Since Alaska first introduced adult-use cannabis on its 2000 state ballot, Catalyst Cannabis Co.’s team knew Alaska would be critical in establishing cannabis consciousness and expanded acceptance. The founders wanted to create a safe, welcoming place where curious customers could discover marijuana’s enormous potential for positive change. In February 2018, Catalyst Cannabis Co. opened its Anchorage doors and offers the highest-quality, Alaskan-sourced marijuana products to its community. Staff: Catalyst’s team makes customer comfort and happiness its utmost priority. The friendly staff will gladly educate guests on cultivar differences, consumption methods, growing techniques and anything a visitor could think to ask. As Catalyst Cannabis Co. grows, the team plans to offer cooking classes in collaboration with a local Anchorage bakery. The dispensary will also feature a space available for community outreach and group meetings. Menu: Catalyst Cannabis Co. specializes in premium flower products, with a menu of 10 in-house cultivars available on an average day. Each flower strain is grown to the highest internal specifications and thoroughly lab tested per Alaska state regulations. To complement its menu, the Catalyst team stocks a wide variety cannabis edibles and concentrates, crafted by local processors with Catalyst’s flower. Catalyst Cannabis Co. also stocks plenty of consumption accessories, locally produced in Anchorage. At this time, Catalyst Cannabis Co. accepts cash only and offers an onsite ATM. Seniors are eligible for a 10% discount, while customers who reuse their Catalyst-branded jars will save money on packaging and save on waste. Catalyst’s budtenders are available to answer questions anytime by phone, email and secure social media. Customers who prefer more privacy can schedule a consultation appointment time in advance. Catalyst Cannabis Co. features plenty of parking at its Anchorage location and offers multiple ADA-accessible spots. Service Locations: Catalyst Cannabis Co. has locations in South Anchorage along the Old Seward Highway next to Spenard Builders Supply and Great Alaskan Holidays, on Muldoon Road at 3rd Ave, and our newest location on Spenard Road, right across the street from the Lake Front Hotel. No matter where you are in Anchorage, Catalyst Cannabis Co. looks forward to offering a premium marijuana experience. Location Information: Anchorage serves as Alaska’s largest and most populated city, located in the southern region of the Cook Inlet. Framed by the Turnagain and Knik Arms, Anchorage offers a wide variety of tourist activities and cultural sites for any visitor flying in via the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The Far North Bicentennial Park features 4,000 acres of hiking trails, skiing opportunities and botanical gardens. The Alaska Zoo features native Alaskan animals and more exotic species in natural habitats. In the summertime, visitors enjoy the H2Oasis Indoor Waterpark’s lazy river, wave pool and looping water slides. First-Time Customers: In an effort to reduce waste in the retail marijuana industry, Catalyst has created a jar deposit program that will allow our customers to leave the store with their flowers protected in a glass jar and the ability to get a discount on future purchases. Loyalty Program: Points accumulated will lead to future discounts and entry into drawings for prizes. Returning with a Catalyst Jar will save $2-$5 on all future deli flower purchases $2 ATM FEE