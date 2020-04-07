180 products
Pre-Roll Thursday
All .5 Gram Pre-Rolls are $5.00 each and all Catalyst organically grown and hand rolled .75 Gram Pre-Rolls are $7.50 each, every Thursday!
All Products
Big Farma - 22.75% THC
from Alaska Cannabis Exchange
22.75%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Big Farma
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
Clem Doc - 16.81% THC
from Alaskan Blooms
16.81%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Clem Doc
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
Bird CBD - 18.61% CBD
from Alaskan Blooms
0.9%
THC
18.61%
CBD
Bird CBD
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
BoBo Farmer - 18.62% THC
from Catalyst Cannabis Co
18.62%
THC
0%
CBD
BoBo Farmer
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
Sweet Bosaphine - 16.00% THC
from Grateful Bud
16%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
Waikiki Queen
from Catalyst Cannabis Co.
15.91%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Waikiki Queen
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
Tropicana Cookies
from Catalyst Cannabis Co
16.21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
SuperLemon Haze Citrus Farmer - 21.00% THC
from Catalyst Cannabis Co
18.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
Jungle Punch - 21.04% THC
from Unknown Brand
21.04%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
Sour Petroleum - 21.17% THC
from Mercy Tree of Alaska
21.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Petroleum
Strain
$191 g
+1 more size
Purple Punch - 23.31% THC
from Alaska Cannabis Exchange
23.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$171 g
OBTK - 24.03% THC
from Unknown Brand
24.03%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
Guicy G - 21.52% THC
from Guest Services
21%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Guicy G
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
Flight of the Durbs
from Catalyst Cannabis Co
15.91%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
Critical Mass CBD - 10.84% CBD
from Catalyst Cannabis Co
7.46%
THC
10.84%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
White Fang Nebula Crystals
from Einstein Labs
90.38%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fang
Strain
$60½ g
Krishna Poison Wax
from Babylon Company
74.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Krishna Poison
Strain
$701 g
Van Alien Crumble
from Cosmic Seaweed
71.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Van Alien
Strain
$601 g
Count Chocula Crumble
from Cosmic Seaweed
73.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Count Chocula
Strain
$601 g
Flight of the Durbs Terp Sugar
from Will's World
84.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$651 g
Green Thumb Sugar
from Babylon Company
77.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Thumb
Strain
$701 g
CV-OG Glue Distillate .5 gram
from Good Titrations
90.19%
THC
0%
CBD
CV-OG Glue
Strain
$55½ g
Dosable Klick Sweet Thang 1 gram
from Herban Extracts, LLC
69.08%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sweet Thang
Strain
$901 g
Dosable Klick Jolly Roger 1 gram
from Herban Extracts, LLC
35%
THC
31.5%
CBD
Jolly Roger
Strain
$901 g
Dosable Klick Melonhead 1 gram
from Herban Extracts, LLC
29.4%
THC
26.4%
CBD
Melonhead
Strain
$901 g
GG # 4 Pure Distillate .5 gram
from Einstein Labs
66.24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$60½ g
Gelato Pure Distillate .5 gram
from Einstein Labs
74.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$60½ g
Candy Cane Distillate .5 gram
from Good Titrations
90.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Cane
Strain
$55½ g
Rain Dance Activated THC Oil
from Red Run Cannabis Co
65.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Raindance
Strain
$601 g
Power Flower Loud Resin
from Refine Alaska
81.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Power Flower
Strain
$751 g
Pineapple Haze Badder
from Good AK
68.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Haze
Strain
$401 g
Flight of the Krishna Shatter
from Babylon Company
75.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Flight of the Krishna
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
Mr. Meeseeks Kush Shatter
from Babylon Company
71.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Mr. Meeseeks Kush
Strain
$701 g
Agent Carter Shatter
from Fireweed Extracts
66.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Carter
Strain
$601 g
THC-A Powder Isolate
from Refine Alaska
79.61%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
Colorado Chem Badder
from Good AK
66.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Colorado Chem
Strain
$401 g
Ninja OG Wax
from Babylon Company
73.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Ninja OG
Strain
$601 g
Chernobyl Sugar
from Fireweed Extracts
67.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$701 g
Dosable Klick Durban Poison 1 gram
from Herban Extracts, LLC
66.76%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$901 g
Dosable Klick Purple Bud 1 gram
from Herban Extracts, LLC
72.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purple Bud
Strain
$901 g
12345