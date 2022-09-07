Cathlamet Cannabis Company
2350.0 miles away
In-store purchasing only
Menu:
Rec
284 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Cathlamet Cannabis Company
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 1
295 WA-4, Cathlamet, WA
License 433034
ATMstorefrontveteran discount
In Store Hours (PT)
monday
8am-10pm
tuesday
8am-10pm
wednesday
8am-10pm
thursday
9am-10pm
friday
8am-10pm
saturday
8am-10pm
sunday
8am-10pm
Photos of Cathlamet Cannabis Company
Show all photos
1 Review of Cathlamet Cannabis Company
see all reviews
a........m
Today
Shop is conveniently located next to a gas station, general store, and video rentals. The inside of the store is beautifully done. Large selections of products and paraphernalia with great prices. The flowers and dabs have been awesome. New stuff all the time.