122 products | Last updated:
Weed deals
Staff favorites
show all
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Accessory
Other
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
CBD Kratom - Knox-Henderson
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 4
3001 Knox St., Ste. 104, Dallas, TX
Storefront
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
Photos of CBD Kratom - Knox-Henderson
Promotions at CBD Kratom - Knox-Henderson
Updates from CBD Kratom - Knox-Henderson
0 Reviews of CBD Kratom - Knox-Henderson
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.