Wingo94ish on August 18, 2019

These guys are a joke. I go in every time looking for answers to my questions and none of them ever seem to have tried ANYTHING in the store. Every time I go in there it’s like 2 people working and only one actually working and that single working person is too busy talking about his or her life’s story with the customers. When I’m finally helped, I tell them exactly what I’m wanting and I just get a blank stare like and stupid answers like “everyone is different” and then when I ask specifics like THC content or terpene content it’s a bunch of hands in the air like “I don’t know” even though I know for a FACT they have the test results in a binder in there. I always regret coming here. I only ever come by to get a $5 pre-roll anymore but I might just stop getting those and keep going to places that actually have workers that KNOW and USE the product they sell.