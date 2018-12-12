TokieOkie420 on November 3, 2019

I went to the Cannabis cup this year. lotus gold was there handing out cards to receive special offers at any of their locations. they happen to have ran out of cards to give out but they told everyone to take a picture of the card, and it will work still by bringing in that picture. so he held the card up for everybody, and I took the picture. I get back to Tulsa trying to receive their offer, but this location told me at first "no, this is only good for the locations out in Oklahoma City". I told them it stated on the card "valid at any location". then they say well you don't actually have the card so we can't accept it anyways. I went ahead and bought an eighth because I don't have a car of my own to drive anywhere else. got home and literally found 15 seeds in their pre-weighed 8th, but stopped counting after 15. needless to say, I didn't have a very good experience here unfortunately.