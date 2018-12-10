Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
They don’t have any Thc products in store despite what it sais on the app.
AlucarDraculA
on April 13, 2019
This place is great for what it is, don’t expect them to have walls covered in jars of flower, Their thc selection is modest but good quaility.. their Kratom is good quality as well if that’s what your after. But this place mostly catars to the cbd folks (hence the name)
Dispensary said:
Thanks for your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed your experience with us! Providing excellent customer service is priority here at CBD Plus USA. Most of are products is CBD based, but we like to have products for everyone! We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA