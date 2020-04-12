Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Choctaw
Deals
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from CBD PLUS
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Banana Punch
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Xen Pre-Roll GG#2 Moonrock Stacker
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#2 Moonrock Stacker
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Hindu Glue
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Hybrid - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Concentrate - Hybrid Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures Premium Full Spectrum Strawberry Crumble
from CBD Plus USA
0.85%
THC
74.05%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Do Si Dos
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Chocolate Square
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Tropical 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cherry Almond 60mg THC Full Spectrum Tincture
from Lotus Gold
60mg
THC
0%
CBD
$149.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Orange Cookie
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
OG Kush Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Timeless Battery/Flip - Ilizarbe
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Girl Scout Cookie 1g
from Helix Extracts
81.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Birthday Cake 1g
from Helix Extracts
80.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$34.19each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Sunset Sherbert 1g
from Helix Extracts
81.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.97each
In-store only
Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 3 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
449mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 2 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
183mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey
from Lotus Gold
13mg
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
415mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 20mg THC Chocolate 10pcs
from Lotus Gold
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only