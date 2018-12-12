Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
No in between prices. Most of the flower is sold by 1/8gm. Will not be shopping at this place.
Wcoxsey
on September 22, 2019
Not really talking about the Durant location just talking about y’all stores in general mainly the Oklahoma City stores very disappointed they have billboards up and no stores are honoring the billboard you have 25% off on Leafly not one store is honoring 25% off I will not be going back to These stores
HankMason2012
on September 21, 2019
Always a great place with awesome service Brad is the man to talk to he is really knowledgeable to everything
Fz61
on September 13, 2019
They gave me an 'at home' experience. She was friendly, professional and quite knowledgeable of the products. Good job!
boldgirl
on September 2, 2019
I love this place! Everyone is always so friendly and welcoming, as well as knowledgeable about the products. If they don't know an answer - they search it out for you! The owners are so sweet and employ great people to help run their store. It's always spotless and the environment overall has a great energy. It can get pretty busy sometimes, but it's worth the wait to just sit down and relax if you have to. (I've soaked up awesome new information during those times!) I will be a forever frequenter here!
amic2104
on August 21, 2019
Best place to go and excellent service
NolanHobbs3
on August 2, 2019
I liked the customer service. Some of the products are not what i thought when i had purchased them.
Wbarber1987
on July 18, 2019
great place for kratom.and bud!! highly reccommend this place!
PEdison
on June 30, 2019
site says you take debit, and you open at 10am on Sunday. big fat lie