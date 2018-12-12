boldgirl on September 2, 2019

I love this place! Everyone is always so friendly and welcoming, as well as knowledgeable about the products. If they don't know an answer - they search it out for you! The owners are so sweet and employ great people to help run their store. It's always spotless and the environment overall has a great energy. It can get pretty busy sometimes, but it's worth the wait to just sit down and relax if you have to. (I've soaked up awesome new information during those times!) I will be a forever frequenter here!