So impressed with ALL the flower that is provided for us here!! And for real cannot beat the prices during happy hour! Really loving this place already and also like I don’t feel the need to drive to Edmond for my purchases 🤗
Whippersanpper007
on July 21, 2019
They have everything!!🤙
D2me1
on July 20, 2019
great customer service, friendly staff and overall two thumbs up!!! will definitely be back!!!
robbdirtydog
on June 18, 2019
the processors need to get on their game. it should never be out of pre-rolls. the store will lose business because of the processor. from what I understand it will be in no pre-rolls for at least another two days this is unacceptable.
Christinamarie2711
on May 17, 2019
Staff is awesome and knowledgeable!
Krystalrenea
on May 16, 2019
Great people
BRUNOMOLNAR
on May 16, 2019
Very knowledgeable and friendly staff. Highly recommend.
krista.baccus
on May 9, 2019
Im so glad to see a CBD Plus in Guthrie! Elmo was a great help and was very patient with giving me information about the products. I'll definitely be back!