Follow
Pickup available
Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - 65th and May
Pickup available
833-422-3758 Ext 38
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Roll* (limit 1 per day), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-roll per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
Journey to CannaTherapy
Valid 5/19/2019
Cannabis Therapy Questions? A FREE service to you! Call our Cannacian trained CannabiNerds @ (833) 422- 3758 to discuss your CanaTherapy today! Don't hesitate, CannabiNerds are trained to help you discover the best Cannabis Therapy options for you!
Our services are FREE and representatives are available from 9a - 6p Mon-Fri, 10a - 6p Sat, and 11a - 5p Sun.
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Discount
Promotion: Three 1/8ths for $99 (price before tax). Mix and Match three 1/8ths of Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower and receive 50% Off the third 1/8th.
Save on up to 3oz of Lotus Gold Cannabis flower. Must present valid OMMA license before purchase. Cash only for THC products. Can not combine with any other offer. Must have customer rewards account. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.
2 FOR TUESDAYS
Valid 3/18/2019 – 3/20/2020
Earn 2X reward points every Tuesday with any purchase at CBD Plus USA.
Must have customer rewards account. Offer valid at all locations.